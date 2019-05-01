Commission sets electric rates for state's biggest utilities - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Commission sets electric rates for state's biggest utilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Public Service Commission has set new base rates for the two largest electric providers in Kentucky.

The PSC says the rates are lower than what LG&E and Kentucky Utilities requested.

With the new rates, the base rate portion of a typical LG&E residential electric bill will increase by about 27 cents per month. For a typical Kentucky Utilities residential customer, it will go up by $4.27. The approved rates were announced Tuesday.

A typical LG&E residential natural gas customer will see a $3.70 increase in the base rate portion of the monthly bill.

Both LG&E and KU are subsidiaries of the PPL Corp. Their last base rate increases took effect in June 2017.

The two utilities have a total of about 964,000 electric customers in 86 Kentucky counties.

