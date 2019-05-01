Internationally known comedian headed to Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Internationally known comedian headed to Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An international incident is bound to happen at the Varsity Center in Carbondale. London based comedian Sam Rhodes will perform there Saturday night (May 4).

The show is being recorded by a TV crew and will be aired the BBC in the future. The performance is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 each. You can purchase them here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.