Children of officers who died on duty awarded scholarships - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Children of officers who died on duty awarded scholarships

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - A foundation has awarded $48,000 to 26 Kentucky students, including three surviving children of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says the Gerald F. Healy Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation Scholarship endowment awarded three $5,000 scholarships to the surviving children. They are the children of Kentucky State Police Trooper Johnny Edrington, who died in 1988; Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement Officer Jason Cammack, who died in 2000, and Jessamine County Sheriff's Deputy Billy Walls, who died in 2001.

The other scholarships, $1,500 each, go to a Kentucky dispatcher and 22 dependents of Kentucky officers and dispatchers.

The foundation was established in 1999 to build a memorial to honor officers killed in the line of duty. The scholarship program was created in 2004.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.