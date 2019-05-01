Cheers! Carbondale Brew Fest returns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cheers! Carbondale Brew Fest returns

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The fourth annual CarbondALE Brew Fest returns Friday night (May 3). The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Carbondale Town Square Pavilion. 

There will be dozens of breweries from around the country represented at this year's Brew Fest. The event is planned, rain or shine. 

Carbondale Main Street and the Southern Illinois University Fermentation Science Institute are behind the effort. Tickets can be purchased here

