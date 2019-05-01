Showers and storms through the morning, but no severe weather

WSIL -- The risk for strong storms has ended for the region early this morning. A band of showers and storms is still working across the region bringing heavy rain, occasional lightning, and gusty winds, but storms are not severe.

Showers will likely linger through much of the morning on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest on when to expect the next round of storms