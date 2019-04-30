City suspends employee for allegedly stealing city property

MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- The City of McLeansboro has suspended its light superintendent after he was accused of stealing city property.

After an hour-long meeting on Tuesday, city leaders placed the worker on unpaid leave.

A handful of residents sat inside city hall waiting to hear what the six aldermen and mayor were going to do during the special meeting.

Residents like John Scattone weren't happy that leaders were going to make the decision behind closed doors, "I can't believe you have anything to talk about that the folks that voted for you shouldn't have access to."

Even Aldermen-Elect Billie Glenn and Dale Biggerstaff pleaded their case on why they should be invited into executive session.

"I'm requesting that Billie and I should stay in executive session due to the fact we are the two elect aldermen that will be coming into this," Biggerstaff said.

Mayor Dick Deitz quickly fired back at Biggerstaff, "You have no authority to do that because you haven't been sworn in yet."

City leaders returned to open session an hour later, telling residents they were going to place one city employee on leave without pay.

"I would like to make a motion to place James Joiner on leave without pay until further investigation for allegedly theft of city property," Alderman Donald Cox said.

According to Alderman James Mason, Joiner is a Power Plant Technician and Light Superintendent for the City of McLeansboro.

Residents say they've heard a lot of speculation and want information from leaders. But no one from the city would comment about the details of Joiner's suspension.

The city also made a motion to stop working with four different businesses:

Universal Inc. Source 1 LD Supply Universal, LLC

After the meeting, all members of the council left immediately and said they had no comment, but added the investigation is still ongoing.