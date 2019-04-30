Another sleeper recalled following infant deaths

MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- The City of McLeansboro has suspended its superintendent of the light plant after he was accused of stealing city property.
As of Tuesday ,Harrisburg now has two new city attorneys.
WSIL -- The makers of Kids II Rocking Sleepers are recalling the product following the deaths of 5 infants.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- Not even a month after voters made their decision, Centralia's City Council must now appoint a new mayor. Council members decided mayor-elect Bryan Kuder was no longer qualified for the job because he moved out of city limits.
WSIL - The storm prediction center has issued a tornado watch covering western counties in SIL and SEMO effective until 3AM Wednesday morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Students and faculty at John A. Logan College were able to get some four-legged stress relief ahead of finals thanks to St. Francis CARE animal shelter. The shelter brought in some puppies for students to get some puppy love.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Prosecutors accuse a Carbondale man of beating up a child.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A state senator representing part of southern Illinois (58th district) is urging legislators to not be complacent as state departments test for Legionella in Illinois' veterans homes.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Jury selection wraps up in a Jackson County murder trial.
CHARLOTTE, NC (ABC) -- Two people have been killed and another four injured after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, officials told ABC News.
