Another sleeper recalled following infant deaths

WSIL -- The makers of Kids II Rocking Sleepers are recalling the product following the deaths of 5 infants. The infants who died rolled from their back to their stomachs while unrestrained.

Nearly 700,000 of the Rocking Sleepers are being recalled. If you have one you should stop using it immediately and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

The Kids II Rocking Sleepers were sold at many retailers including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us from March 2012 through April 26, 2019 for approximately $40-$80.

You can click here for more information including all the different models included in the most recent sleeper recall.

This recall follows the recall of the Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play Sleeper earlier this month.