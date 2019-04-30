Man found fit for trial for attempting to grab officer's gun - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man found fit for trial for attempting to grab officer's gun

Posted: Updated:

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man wounded by police in 2017 during an alleged attempt to grab a police officer's gun has been found fit for trial.

Lake County Circuit Judge Christopher Stride says 27-year-old Edward Prado of Waukegan can be tried on charges of attempting to disarm a peace officer, aggravated assault of a peace officer, attempted aggravated robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors say Prado drove a stolen car to the Waukegan Police Department, where he confronted an officer sitting in his squad car. He threatened the officer with what was later determined to be a BB gun and attempted to rob the officer of his gun.

The Lake County Public Defender's Office is exploring a mental health court program as an alternative to a trial for Prado. Prosecutors say being accepted to mental health court requires a plea of guilty to the charges by the defendant.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.