Small risk of severe weather overnight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Small risk of severe weather overnight

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - The storm prediction center has issued a tornado watch covering western counties in SIL and SEMO effective until 3AM Wednesday morning.  Severe storms across MO, AR and OK will make slow progress into our region late tonight.  Storms are expected to weaken as they approach but these storms have a history of producing rotating cells and large hail and will bring a small risk of severe weather to some of us.  Illinois counties include Jackson, Perry and Jefferson.  MO counties include Carter, Ripley, Wayne, Madison Bollinger and Perry. 

Jim will have the latest on the storms on News 3 at 10.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Centralia city council will need to appoint new mayor

    Centralia city council will need to appoint new mayor

    Tuesday, April 30 2019 9:37 PM EDT2019-05-01 01:37:13 GMT

    CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- Not even a month after voters made their decision, Centralia's City Council must now appoint a new mayor. Council members decided mayor-elect Bryan Kuder was no longer qualified for the job because he moved out of city limits.  

    CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- Not even a month after voters made their decision, Centralia's City Council must now appoint a new mayor. Council members decided mayor-elect Bryan Kuder was no longer qualified for the job because he moved out of city limits.  

  • Small risk of severe weather overnight

    Small risk of severe weather overnight

    Tuesday, April 30 2019 9:25 PM EDT2019-05-01 01:25:44 GMT

    WSIL - The storm prediction center has issued a tornado watch covering western counties in SIL and SEMO effective until 3AM Wednesday morning.  

    WSIL - The storm prediction center has issued a tornado watch covering western counties in SIL and SEMO effective until 3AM Wednesday morning.  

  • Puppies on campus at JALC

    Puppies on campus at JALC

    Tuesday, April 30 2019 8:40 PM EDT2019-05-01 00:40:14 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Students and faculty at John A. Logan College were able to get some four-legged stress relief ahead of finals thanks to St. Francis CARE animal shelter. The shelter brought in some puppies for students to get some puppy love.

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Students and faculty at John A. Logan College were able to get some four-legged stress relief ahead of finals thanks to St. Francis CARE animal shelter. The shelter brought in some puppies for students to get some puppy love.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.