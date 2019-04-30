Small risk of severe weather overnight

WSIL - The storm prediction center has issued a tornado watch covering western counties in SIL and SEMO effective until 3AM Wednesday morning. Severe storms across MO, AR and OK will make slow progress into our region late tonight. Storms are expected to weaken as they approach but these storms have a history of producing rotating cells and large hail and will bring a small risk of severe weather to some of us. Illinois counties include Jackson, Perry and Jefferson. MO counties include Carter, Ripley, Wayne, Madison Bollinger and Perry.

Jim will have the latest on the storms on News 3 at 10.