Man charged with beating a child

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Prosecutors accuse a Carbondale man of beating up a child.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Prosecutors accuse a Carbondale man of beating up a child.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A state senator representing part of southern Illinois (58th district) is urging legislators to not be complacent as state departments test for Legionella in Illinois' veterans homes.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A state senator representing part of southern Illinois (58th district) is urging legislators to not be complacent as state departments test for Legionella in Illinois' veterans homes.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Jury selection wraps up in a Jackson County murder trial.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Jury selection wraps up in a Jackson County murder trial.
CHARLOTTE, NC (ABC) -- Two people have been killed and another four injured after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, officials told ABC News.
CHARLOTTE, NC (ABC) -- Two people have been killed and another four injured after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, officials told ABC News.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), today introduced the Protecting American Consumers from Robocalls Act, a bill that would help end the plague of illegal robocalls in America.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), today introduced the Protecting American Consumers from Robocalls Act, a bill that would help end the plague of illegal robocalls in America.
MARION (WSIL) -- A more than hour long memorial service pays tribute to Marion Mayor Bob Butler's life in office and beyond.
MARION (WSIL) -- A more than hour long memorial service pays tribute to Marion Mayor Bob Butler's life in office and beyond.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police (ISP) Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Class 130, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in October 2019.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police (ISP) Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Class 130, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in October 2019.
WSIL - Storm activity to our west Tuesday afternoon is expected to make progress into our region later tonight. ...
WSIL - Storm activity to our west Tuesday afternoon is expected to make progress into our region later tonight. ...
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- One woman escaped after flames spread throughout her home.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- One woman escaped after flames spread throughout her home.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A Grand Chain woman will spend time in state prison for identity theft and money laundering.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A Grand Chain woman will spend time in state prison for identity theft and money laundering.