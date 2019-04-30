Man charged with beating a child - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with beating a child

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Prosecutors accuse a Carbondale man of beating up a child. Police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Mifflin on April 24.

A family member said the eight-month-old child was sent to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries. He said the child is getting better but they still expect him to stay at the hospital for another few weeks.

Charging documents filed by the Jackson County State's Attorney's office accuse Mifflin of causing injuries around the child's face and head.

Mifflin is still at the Jackson County jail on $100,000 bond. He's due in court for a preliminary hearing May 21.

