Emotions run high at the Harrisburg City Council Meeting

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- As of Tuesday, Harrisburg now has two new city attorneys. The council appointed Robert Wilson and Colby Smithpeters as the city's attorneys. Wilson challenged Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek in April's city election.

Mayor McPeek says he's not happy with the council members voting for Todd Bittle's removal as the city attorney, "I've been on this city council for 16 years and I've worked with I think 5 different mayors and I just want to say what this council is doing to Todd Bittle is absolutely horrible."

The Harrisburg City Council voted 3 to 2 for the change. Mayor McPeek believes the voting was unbalanced and unfair, "At this present time I am the minority. It's 4 to 1 no matter what."

Ron Morse is among the four newly-elected council members. He's also a previous Harrisburg mayor. Morse believes the change was needed. Mayor McPeek predicts two attorneys will be costly to city taxpayers.

"Now there will be two attorneys paid instead of one and there's always been just one attorney in the city of Harrisburg," Mayor McPeek adds.

But Morse says he and the city treasurer will watch the city's coffers.

"They have to work within the budget this will not increase the legal cost for the city of Harrisburg," said Morse.

The Harrisburg city council also approved raises to some of the department heads; like the police and fire chief.