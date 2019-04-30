Jury selected in Pullen murder trial - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jury selected in Pullen murder trial

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Jury selection wraps up in a Jackson County murder trial.

Jarrell Pullen is accused of shooting and killing Javon Trott in March 2017 near the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.  

Prosecutors believe Pullen was angry with Trott because they were both in a relationship with the same girl who was a minor.

Lawyers will start calling witnesses Wednesday.

MORE: Murder suspect criticizes witnesses in letter to judge

