Schimpf urges legislators to remain cognizant of Legionella outbreaks

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A state senator representing part of southern Illinois (58th district) is urging legislators to not be complacent as state departments test for Legionella in Illinois' veterans homes.

Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, joined the House and Senate Joint Veterans Affairs Committee in a meeting Tuesday with the directors of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA), and the Illinois Capital Development Board (ICDB).

"One of the things I've noticed, going through this process, is there's been a few times we thought we've had the problem solved and then it turns out not to be solved," said Schimpf.

He references a page in a report from the directors, detailing projects and initiatives to combat Legionnaire's disease outbreaks.

"It talks about that we had new filters that stopped Legionella from getting through; but then those filters were causing a backup of sediment behind the filters where the Legionella was able to grow and be protected from the disinfectant in the water," said Schimpf.

Illinois veterans homes are tested for Legionella once every two weeks. IDPH Acting Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike told the committee 400 cases of Legionella were reported in 2018. The directors did not present any test results from 2019.

The Quincy Veterans Home is undergoing extensive renovation. Thirteen veterans housed in Quincy died from Legionnaire's disease in 2015. One person died in the Manteno Veterans Home earlier this year.

