Puppies on campus at JALC

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Students and faculty at John A. Logan College were able to get some four-legged stress relief ahead of finals thanks to St. Francis CARE animal shelter. The shelter brought in some puppies for students to get some puppy love.

Organizers say this is the third year they've brought animals in during this week.

Amy Brafford with St. Francis says, in past years, several puppies have been adopted after this event, "Our hope... is that they will actually get animals adopted and find homes for them as well also another win-win for St. Francis and us as well."

The puppies were on campus for about two hours visiting with a steady stream of students during that time.