Storm system drops tornadoes in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A severe thunderstorm has spawned tornadoes that downed power lines and trees in parts of southwest Missouri.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kelsey Angle says tornadoes were reported Tuesday afternoon near Wheaton, Rocky Comfort, Miller and Stella in southwest Missouri.

Angle says preliminary reports indicate some outbuildings were damaged.

David Compton, emergency management coordinator in Barry County, says one or two homes in Wheaton were damaged and several trees and power lines were down. He had no reports of injuries.

The line of storms is carrying heavy rain, hail and the possibility of more tornadoes as it moves east.

Angle says most of southwest Missouri is under a tornado watch until at least 11 p.m., with some areas under tornado warnings.

