Centralia city council will need to appoint new mayor

CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- Not even a month after voters made their decision, Centralia's City Council must now appoint a new mayor. Council members decided mayor-elect Bryan Kuder was no longer qualified for the job because he moved out of city limits.
CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- Not even a month after voters made their decision, Centralia's City Council must now appoint a new mayor. Council members decided mayor-elect Bryan Kuder was no longer qualified for the job because he moved out of city limits.
WSIL - The storm prediction center has issued a tornado watch covering western counties in SIL and SEMO effective until 3AM Wednesday morning.
WSIL - The storm prediction center has issued a tornado watch covering western counties in SIL and SEMO effective until 3AM Wednesday morning.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Students and faculty at John A. Logan College were able to get some four-legged stress relief ahead of finals thanks to St. Francis CARE animal shelter. The shelter brought in some puppies for students to get some puppy love.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Students and faculty at John A. Logan College were able to get some four-legged stress relief ahead of finals thanks to St. Francis CARE animal shelter. The shelter brought in some puppies for students to get some puppy love.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Prosecutors accuse a Carbondale man of beating up a child.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Prosecutors accuse a Carbondale man of beating up a child.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A state senator representing part of southern Illinois (58th district) is urging legislators to not be complacent as state departments test for Legionella in Illinois' veterans homes.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A state senator representing part of southern Illinois (58th district) is urging legislators to not be complacent as state departments test for Legionella in Illinois' veterans homes.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Jury selection wraps up in a Jackson County murder trial.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Jury selection wraps up in a Jackson County murder trial.
CHARLOTTE, NC (ABC) -- Two people have been killed and another four injured after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, officials told ABC News.
CHARLOTTE, NC (ABC) -- Two people have been killed and another four injured after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, officials told ABC News.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), today introduced the Protecting American Consumers from Robocalls Act, a bill that would help end the plague of illegal robocalls in America.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), today introduced the Protecting American Consumers from Robocalls Act, a bill that would help end the plague of illegal robocalls in America.
MARION (WSIL) -- A more than hour long memorial service pays tribute to Marion Mayor Bob Butler's life in office and beyond.
MARION (WSIL) -- A more than hour long memorial service pays tribute to Marion Mayor Bob Butler's life in office and beyond.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police (ISP) Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Class 130, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in October 2019.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police (ISP) Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Class 130, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in October 2019.