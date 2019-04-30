Centralia city council will need to appoint new mayor

CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- Not even a month after voters made their decision, Centralia's City Council must now appoint a new mayor. Council members decided mayor-elect Bryan Kuder was no longer qualified for the job because he moved out of city limits.

Centralia City Manager Dan Ramey says the city council will have to appoint a mayor or the office will be empty as of May 13th.

Ramey says one person who will not take the position is councilman Howard Jones. He was the runner-up to Kuder in the election.

Jones abstained from a recent city council vote on whether Kuder failed to meet the residency requirement. The other three city council members and current mayor, Tom Ashby, all voted that Kuder missed the mark.

Ramey says when Kuder was approved by the Board of Elections as a candidate for mayor, he lived in city limits. It's not until he purchased a Washington County house on February 1, 2019 that his eligibility came into question.

Centralia's city attorney found Illinois municipal code required an elector must reside in the municipality at least one year preceding the election or appointment.

However, Kuder's tax documents given to News 3 by the city, show he planned to make the new home, about five-miles out of city limits, his family's main residence.

On March 11, Kuder addressed the mayor and city council saying he was aware questions of his residency were arising. He noted that his previous home in Centralia had sold but would not close until April.

Kuder added that he had rented an apartment in town that would be his main residence, but had not moved in yet because work was been doing on the building.

News 3 reached out to Kuder and his attorney for comment but did not hear back. The council members have 60 days after the current mayor leaves to find a replacement.