Former treasurer sentenced for defrauding church - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former treasurer sentenced for defrauding church

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A longtime treasurer for a rural Baptist church near Hannibal has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for defrauding the church out of around $300,000.

WGEM-TV reports that Donald White was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in January to one count of wire fraud.

In addition to the prison sentence, White must pay restitution of $289,412 to Antioch Baptist Church.

White served as volunteer treasurer of the church for more than 20 years. Federal prosecutors say White had access to the church's bank statements and checkbooks and wrote checks to himself without knowledge or authority from church leaders.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.