Missouri speaking engagement for Cliven Bundy is canceled

MANSFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri seed company will not host Nevada rancher and states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy at an upcoming spring planting festival.

Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds had invited Bundy to discuss growing ancient crookneck watermelons in desert conditions at its festival May 5-6 near Mansfield.

Bundy is best known for leading an armed standoff in 2014 when federal agents tried to seize his cattle after he refused for 20 years to pay cattle-grazing fees on publicly-owned land near his ranch.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Bundy's invitation drew criticism shortly after it was announced last week.

Baker Creek spokeswoman Kathy McFarland said Monday the company and Bundy agreed he would not speak after learning that some people planned to protest his appearance.

