Mayor Bob Butler laid to rest

MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds turned out for a special memorial service Tuesday for longtime Marion Mayor Bob Butler.

The service at the Marion Civic Center lasted for more than an hour.

Friends, family and city employees gathered inside to hear stories about Butler's life…not as mayor, but as a father, husband and friend.

Around 300 people attended the service.

His daughter sang and several pastors spoke.

In his eulogy, friends remembered him as a “keenly intelligent man” touting his accomplishments..including one his wife was particularly proud of...Butler passed the bar exam before graduating law school.

As the ceremony came to a close, traditional hymns filled the civic center and a close family friend talked about how Marion will forever be changed because of Bob Butler.

"Mayor Butler definitely left a legacy that lives on and would be so overwhelmed by your presence today. How lucky are we to have known him, worked with him, worshiped with him loved him and had him at the helm of our city," Jared Garrison said.

After the service, the hearse drover Mayor Butler around the square for one final time.

Following this afternoon's memorial service, Butler's family held a private funeral at the Rosehill Cemetery.

