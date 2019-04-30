Storm chances rise overnight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storm chances rise overnight

WSIL - Storm activity to our west Tuesday afternoon is expected to make progress into our region later tonight.  We expect the storms to lose some intensity but isolated strong storms are possible.  Strong SW winds are likely all night.  

Local storm activity should diminish Wednesday morning with breaks in the clouds expected Wednesday afternoon. 

Thursday and Friday bring more chances showers and storms but activity will be scattered. 

Jim will have the latest look at radar and potential rainfall numbers on News 3 this evening. 

