Missouri school staff member charged with child enticement

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - A staff member at a Missouri elementary school is charged with enticement of a child.

The Callaway County prosecuting attorney on Tuesday charged 23-year-old Davonte Kyles, who worked at Auxvasse Elementary School in the North Callaway School district. He also was a middle school track coach.

KRCG reports authorities said Kyles had inappropriate contact with a student at the school. According to court records, the child was a female younger than 15.

The girl told investigators she exchanged social media messages with Kyles since October 2018.

The sheriff's department said in a Facebook post that further charges are possible and no further information would be released.

Kyles remains in jail on $40,000 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for Kyles.

