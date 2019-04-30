Woman escapes after flames spread through home

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- A kitchen fire spread throughout a home in West Frankfort causing major damage.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. Elm Street.

Fire officials say the woman who lived at the home left something cooking on the stove.

She was able to get out okay.

The fire caused extensive damage inside the home and it is unlivable right now.

Friends of the family are reaching out to the American Red Cross for help.

