House plan hinges St. Louis merger on local voter approval - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

House plan hinges St. Louis merger on local voter approval

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment that would require a majority of voters in both St. Louis city and county to agree in order for the two governments to be consolidated.

The measure given initial approval Tuesday takes aim at the proposed Better Together initiative, which would put the question of whether to merge the St. Louis city and county governments to a statewide vote.

St. Louis city separated from the county in 1877 and is Missouri's only independent city.

Some lawmakers said Tuesday that it would be wrong for voters outside the St. Louis area to decide whether the merger should occur. Sponsoring Rep. Dean Plocher equated it to giving brothers and sisters the say on whether a couple should get married.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.