Honor Flight lands safely, apparently struck by lightning

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Sun Country Airlines says lightning apparently struck its charter aircraft that was carrying Greater Peoria Honor Flight veterans from Illinois to Washington, D.C.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports the airline said flight 8657 "landed safely and without incident" at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday morning. Sun Country said in a statement that "after landing, maintenance observed evidence of a lightning strike."

The newspaper reports technicians are inspecting the aircraft and a separate plane was to be sent to Washington to bring the Honor Flight participants back to Peoria on Tuesday evening.

Greater Peoria Honor Flight's website says the organization takes veterans for free to Washington to see memorials.

