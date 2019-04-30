Police identify man, woman killed on St. Louis street - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police identify man, woman killed on St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have identified a man and woman found fatally shot on a city street.

Police on Tuesday said the victims were 27-year-old Jonathan Young of St. Charles County and 25-year-old Desha Davis of Vinita Park.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police found a car and a van stopped beside each other, with the bodies of the two victims between the vehicles. Both had been shot several times.

Officers found a 1-year-old boy at the scene. The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was determined to be unhurt.

No arrests have been made.

