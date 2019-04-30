Suburban Chicago barn fire kills 15 horses.

MONEE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in Will County say 15 horses and a dog were killed when a barn they were inside caught fire.

The Will County Sheriff's Department says the fire was reported at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday in the community of Monee. When firefighters arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames.

Nobody was injured in the fire but the stable valued at an estimated $1.5 million was destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but the sheriff's department says there is no indication that it was deliberately set.

