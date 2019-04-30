Pulaski Co. woman gets prison time for financial crimes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pulaski Co. woman gets prison time for financial crimes

Posted: Updated:

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A Grand Chain woman will spend time in state prison for identity theft and money laundering.

Prosecutors say Melissa Renee Carmack, 32,  plead guilty in three separate cases.

Carmack sold stolen property in Nov. 2017.

She also used stolen credit and debit cards in Sept. 2018.

A judge sentenced Carmack to 6 years in prison. 
 

