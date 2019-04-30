Illinois posts applications for industrial hemp growing

(WSIL) -- Illinois regulators finalized rules on industrial hemp production and applications are now online for interested farmers.

Congress legalized growing industrial hemp in the 2018 Farm Bill. Illinois lawmakers passed a bill in August 2018 to regulate it at the state level.

"Industrial hemp is a potentially billion-dollar industry that Illinois will now take part in," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "Farmers across the state can diversify their crops and join a growing industry."

Pritzker said hundreds of farmers have expressed interest in growing hemp this summer.

"I feel very confident that hemp has the potential to create jobs in the rural part of the state, and quite frankly in the urban parts as well," Illinois Department of Agriculture director John Sullivan said.

The application fee will be $100 and regulators have 30 days to approve or deny a request.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture offers three different licenses based on length: a one-year license will cost $375, a two-year license will cost $700 and a three-year license will cost $1,000.

