Illinois posts applications for industrial hemp growing

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A Grand Chain woman will spend time in state prison for identity theft and money laundering.
(WSIL) -- Illinois regulators finalized rules on industrial hemp production and applications are now online for interested farmers.
PERRY Co. (WSIL) -- A Swanwick man set to be sentenced next month for gouging out another man's eyes now faces new charges.
WSIL -- Scattered showers and storms are expected to bubble up in the warm, humid air from late afternoon through the early part of the evening. An isolated strong storms with hail and gusty winds is possible. Widespread storms will likely stay just north and west of our region through sunset.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A bomb squad evacuated a Kentucky business Tuesday after finding a binary explosive.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
WSIL -- The US 45 Brookport Bridge will be shutdown this week for an inspection.
WSIL -- Banterra Insurance is partnering with Marion Animal Care & Control to host an event on National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day to raise awareness and find 'furr'-ever homes for pets in local shelters.
WSIL -- A very warm, breezy Tuesday is expected with temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon along with a few hit and miss t-storms.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- As investigators work to figure out the cause of a fire that destroyed a Pinckneyville home, the community is helping support a family that lost nearly everything.
