St. Louis woman shoots, kills intruder who assaulted her

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a woman fatally shot a 26-year-old intruder who broke into her home and assaulted her and a man inside the residence.

Charles Thomas of Florissant died in the shooting. The 25-year-old woman who shot him has not been charged with a crime. The investigation continues.

The shooting happened at 7:14 a.m. Monday in the College Hill neighborhood. New details were released Tuesday.

Police say the woman was in the home with a 25-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy when Thomas broke in and assaulted the two adults, causing minor injuries. The woman shot Thomas more than once and he died at the scene.

The woman's name was not released. The child was unharmed.

