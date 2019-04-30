Low 80s Tuesday, but storms chances are set to ramp up

WSIL -- Temperatures are quickly on the rise this morning behind a warm front that lifted northward early in the day. Winds will pick up out of the south this afternoon with gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour. The warmest afternoon of the year so far was 81º and came back on April 11th, but we may top that this afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to bubble up in the warm, humid air from late afternoon through the early part of the evening. An isolated strong storms with hail and gusty winds is possible. Widespread storms will likely stay just north and west of our region through sunset.

A round of widespread storms is expected late tonight as a line of storms approaches from the west. Storms will likely be weakening as they arrive, but an isolated strong storm can't be ruled out with damaging winds as the main threat overnight.

Showers may linger through much of Wednesday morning.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have the latest on the rain chances through the remainder of the week coming up tonight on News 3.