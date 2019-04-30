Perry Co. man convicted in eye-gouging faces new charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Perry Co. man convicted in eye-gouging faces new charges

PERRY Co. (WSIL) -- A Swanwick man set to be sentenced next month for gouging out another man's eyes now faces new charges.

The Perry County State's Attorney charged Allen Fisher with two counts of aggravated battery for an incident at the county jail on April 22.

Charging documents accuse Fisher of shoving another inmate and slamming his head into a cell wall.

You can read the full charges here.

Fisher has no court dates set in his new case.

A jury convicted Fisher on Feb. 14 in his 2018 battery case.

A sentencing date is now set for May 9.

