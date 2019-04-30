Missouri House passes new redistricting proposal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri House passes new redistricting proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a proposal to undo and replace the redistricting process enacted by voters in November.

House members voted 108-46 Monday to send a new plan to redraw legislative districts to the Senate for consideration.

If passed by the Legislature, the measure would be subject to voter approval.

Voters last year passed the "Clean Missouri" constitutional amendment . That measure created a new position of nonpartisan demographer to draft state House and Senate maps after the 2020 Census with a goal of achieving "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness."

The House proposal would instead have bipartisan panels redraw districts, as was done previously. It would make "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness" secondary to other factors, such as districts being compact and not disenfranchising minority voters.

