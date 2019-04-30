Missouri to drop most charges against Hutcheson - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri to drop most charges against Hutcheson

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Now that a former southeastern Missouri sheriff is heading to federal prison, most of the state charges against him will be dropped.

Former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson was sentenced Monday to six months in federal prison, followed by four months of home confinement and three years of supervised release.

Hutcheson was originally charged with 28 federal counts but pleaded guilty in November to just two of them, wire fraud and identity theft. Hutcheson resigned after the guilty plea.

Hutcheson was charged in state court in 2017 with assault, robbery and making a false declaration. The Missouri Attorney General's office says those charges will be dropped and he is expected to plead guilty only to a misdemeanor of notary misconduct.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.