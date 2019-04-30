Explosive device found near Paducah business

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A bomb squad evacuated a Kentucky business Tuesday after finding a binary explosive.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
WSIL -- The US 45 Brookport Bridge will be shutdown this week for an inspection.
WSIL -- Banterra Insurance is partnering with Marion Animal Care & Control to host an event on National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day to raise awareness and find 'furr'-ever homes for pets in local shelters.
WSIL -- A very warm, breezy Tuesday is expected with temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon along with a few hit and miss t-storms.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- As investigators work to figure out the cause of a fire that destroyed a Pinckneyville home, the community is helping support a family that lost nearly everything.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Saturday, April 27th, Massac County deputies were called to an area near Brookport Bridge, where three juveniles told deputies they were confronted by three men.
WSIL -- The Impossible Whopper, a vegan version of Burger King's signature burger, will be available at locations nationwide this year.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- May is National Bike Month. And the City of Carbondale is hosting a variety of events throughout the month to promote the benefits of bicycling throughout the community.
WSIL -- Fields are already wet and with more rain in the forecast farmers are having a difficult time starting planting season.
