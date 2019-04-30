Explosive device found near Paducah business - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Explosive device found near Paducah business

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A bomb squad in Paducah found an explosive device near a business on Estelle St. Tuesday around 7:40 a.m.

Midwest Block & Brick had to be evacuated, and officers blocked off surrounding streets as a precaution.

The bomb squad found a tube of Thermex, which is a binary explosive, at an outbuilding of the business.

Crews disposed of that tube and reopened the streets about an hour later.
 

