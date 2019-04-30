St. Louis company announces layoffs at Columbia factory - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis company announces layoffs at Columbia factory

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis-based maker of industrial electric heating and sensor equipment will lay off 41 employees at its Columbia factory, with more reductions this summer.

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company said in a news release Monday that the 41 job losses will be effective Wednesday.

Watlow said it will move its gas-heating operation to a factory in Mexico. That will make room at the Columbia factory for a high-tech facility to manufacturer new products.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Watlow employs 388 people in Columbia.

Watlow spokesman Bob Moore says a second round of layoffs will occur in July. He says about 70 percent, or 271 positions, of the workforce will remain after the transition is completed. The company will spend more than $1 million in transition to the Mexico factory.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.