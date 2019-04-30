Police: Man fled in Uber after fatal Chicago I-55 crash

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a suburban Chicago man fled in a ride-hailing car after causing a fiery fatal crash on Interstate 55 that involved an Uber vehicle.

The Chicago Tribune reports authorities say 22-year-old Rami Matariyeh of Homer Glen is due in court Tuesday on reckless homicide charges in the death of 23-year-old Jamie Poulos. Police say he was drunk when he fled Sunday after his sedan crashed into Poulos' Uber ride. Illinois State Police ran the license plates on Matariyeh's vehicle and Will County sheriff's police were at his home when he arrived, asleep in his Uber ride.

Family say Poulos was out celebrating her 23rd birthday with friends. Matariyeh doesn't have a listed phone number to pursue comment. He was treated for his injuries and taken into police custody.

