Man charged with reckless homicide in inmate's death

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they've charged a Paducah man who provided drugs to an inmate at the Graves County jail with reckless homicide.

Police said in a statement this week that an investigation found 33-year-old Mark W. Basham provided methamphetamine to 50-year-old Rodney Evans and other inmates on April 19 while he was incarcerated at the jail. Police say he hid the drugs in his body. WPSD-TV reports Evans died April 20.

Basham was arrested on April 28 and also faces charges of promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Graves County jail. Online records don't indicate if he has an attorney.

