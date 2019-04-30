Brookport Bridge closed for inspection

WSIL -- The US 45 Brookport Bridge will be shutdown this week for an inspection.

Drivers won't have access to the bridge Tuesday April 30 to Thursday May 2 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Crews will use an under bridge inspection vehicle to look at the truss sections of the bridge.

Drivers can take the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge or follow an additional marked detour laid out by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

