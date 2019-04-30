Very warm, breezy, and a few t-storms Tuesday

WSIL -- Dry weather to start the day with a front stalled right over southern Illinois. As the front lifts back northward this morning, an isolated shower or two is possible in counties along the northwest fringes of the viewing area (Randolph, Perry, Washington, and Jefferson counties). Otherwise, most will remain dry through lunchtime with temperatures rapidly warming after sunrise.

A very warm, breezy Tuesday is expected with temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon along with a few hit and miss t-storms. There's enough heating and humidity, an isolated strong storm or two can't completely be ruled out.

Better rain chances arrive late tonight.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on what to expect on News 3 This Morning.