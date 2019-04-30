Illinois boy, 4, dies after being pulled from Indiana pond - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois boy, 4, dies after being pulled from Indiana pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old suburban Chicago boy has died after being pulled from a retention pond in northeastern Indiana.

The Allen County coroner's office on Monday identified the child found Friday in the Fort Wayne pond as Dhanush Kurra of Arlington Heights, Illinois. The child was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed, but cause and manner of death were pending.

Rescuers responded to reports that a child was in the pond and family members pulled him out.

WANE-TV reports investigators say the child had apparently wandered away from a home and was missing for about 20 minutes before being found. The death is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

