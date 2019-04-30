Illinois lawmakers enter final stretch with big agenda - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois lawmakers enter final stretch with big agenda

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois General Assembly is in its final stretch.

Lawmakers return to Springfield on Tuesday with five weeks and an ambitious agenda to go.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in his first legislative session and has asked for some big changes before the General Assembly's scheduled May 31 adjournment.

Pritzker wants approval of a constitutional amendment to create a graduated income tax system . It would replace the current flat 4.95% rate and charge higher rates for wealthier taxpayers. He wants legislative approval now so voters have plenty of time to absorb the proposed change before they're asked to approve it in fall 2020.

He also wants to legalize recreational marijuana use and sports betting as ways to generate revenue and he wants consensus on a multibillion-dollar capital construction program.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.