Lake Ontario shipwreck hunters write book on discoveries - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lake Ontario shipwreck hunters write book on discoveries

Posted: Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Three western New York-based shipwreck hunters who have discovered some of the most significant historic wrecks in the Great Lakes have written a book about their explorations.

"Shipwrecks of Lake Ontario: A Journey of Discovery" was written by Jim Kennard, of Fairport, Roland Stevens, of Pultneyville, and Roger Pawlowski, of Rochester.

The trio's book chronicles their discovery of more than two dozen shipwrecks in Lake Ontario. Many of the sunken ships were connected to other parts of the Great Lakes region, including Ohio, Michigan and Illinois.

The team's most significant discovery came in 2008, when it found the wreck of HMS Ontario, a British warship that sank in 1780 during the Revolutionary War.

Proceeds from sales of the book will benefit the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.