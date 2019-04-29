Community helps family that lost home in fire

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- As investigators work to figure out the cause of a fire that destroyed a Pinckneyville home, the community is helping support a family that lost nearly everything.

The Beaty family has lived on the 3000 block of Pick Road for the last 17 years. A massive fire on Friday night turned the home into rubble and left the family of six without a home.

School leaders in that community need your help collecting donations for that family.

"Yeah, it (fire) just ripped through everything," father Jim Beaty said as he looked a the ashes where his home used to stand.

Pinckneyville Fire Chief Jim Gielow said the fire started just after 11 p.m. Friday night, "On the way out to the call, we could see the sky was already lit up and we knew it was going to be pretty good."

Beaty's wife was at work when the fire started. He and his three sons were at Boy Scout camp, while his third grade daughter was with a family member.

"People were texting my son and saying, sorry to hear about your house and my son was like, what do you mean?" Beaty said. "That's when they told him his house was gone."

"Unfortunately it was too far gone to save anything and we couldn't get inside to do anything," Gielow said. "We had to fight it from outside."

Beaty retired last year after more than 30 years as a Pinckneyville firefighter. He said the destruction of his house is something he hasn't seen before.

"Normally they are industrial buildings that burn this hard that I've seen," Beaty said. "I haven't seen them go to the ground like this."

Community Consolidated School District 204 Superintendent Jerry Travelstead said three of the four Beaty kids attend his school, while the oldest goes to Pinckneyville High School.

"I know we had a couple teachers and a coach went over to see the kids earlier this weekend and they were in pretty rough shape at that point," Travelstead said.

The school district posted on Facebook they are taking donations for the Beaty family to help them get back on their feet.

You can send cash, check or gift cards to the Community Consolidated School District in Pinckneyville at 6067 State Route 154; Pinckneyville, Illinois 62274.

The state fire marshal is investigating what started this fire.