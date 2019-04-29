Burger King plans nationwide roll out of vegetarian Impossible Whopper

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- As investigators work to figure out the cause of a fire that destroyed a Pinckneyville home, the community is helping support a family that lost nearly everything.
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Saturday, April 27th, Massac County deputies were called to an area near Brookport Bridge, where three juveniles told deputies they were confronted by three men.
WSIL -- The Impossible Whopper, a vegan version of Burger King's signature burger, will be available at locations nationwide this year.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- May is National Bike Month. And the City of Carbondale is hosting a variety of events throughout the month to promote the benefits of bicycling throughout the community.
WSIL -- Fields are already wet and with more rain in the forecast farmers are having a difficult time starting planting season.
MARION (WSIL) -- The late former Marion Mayor Bob Butler will lie in repose at the Civic Center ahead of Tuesday's memorial service.
MARION (WSIL) -- Funeral arrangements have now been set for former Marion Mayor Bob Butler.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Authorities have released the identity of a Herrin man killed in an accident Sunday near the Pin Oak Motel and Bar in Carterville.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submitted his resignation Monday, ending a nearly two-year run defined by his appointment of a special counsel to investigate connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois mother and father charged with murder in the death of their 5-year-old son have agreed to let the state's child welfare agency care for their younger son.
