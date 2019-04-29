Burger King plans nationwide roll out of vegetarian Impossible Whopper

WSIL -- The Impossible Whopper, a vegan version of Burger King's signature burger, will be available at locations nationwide this year.

This, after a test run of the plant-based patty at Burger King locations in and around St. Louis went "exceedingly well", according to a spokesperson for the burger chain. The spokesperson added that the sales of the Impossible Whopper are complementary to the regular Whopper.

The Impossible Whopper is supposed to taste just like Burger King's regular Whopper. Unlike veggie burgers, Impossible burger patties are designed to mimic the look and texture of meat when cooked. The plant protein startup recently revealed a new recipe, designed to look and taste even more like meat. That version is being used in Burger King's Impossible Whoppers.

The company plans to expand to more markets "in the very near future" before making the sandwich available nationally by the end of the year.