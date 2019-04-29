Carbondale to celebrate National Bike Month

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- May is National Bike Month. And the City of Carbondale is hosting a variety of events throughout the month to promote the benefits of bicycling throughout the community.

Activities kick off on Wednesday May 1 with a group bike ride at 5:30 p.m. Other activities planned for the month include a scavenger hunt for adults and kids, safety check, trail build and more. Bike Month festivities will wrap up on May 31 with the City's Annual Bicycle Luncheon at Turley Park.

A complete schedule of events is available on the City's Facebook page.

You can click here for a bike-friendly map of the city of Carbondale.

