Carbondale to celebrate National Bike Month - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale to celebrate National Bike Month

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- May is National Bike Month. And the City of Carbondale is hosting a variety of events throughout the month to promote the benefits of bicycling throughout the community.

Activities kick off on Wednesday May 1 with a group bike ride at 5:30 p.m. Other activities planned for the month include a scavenger hunt for adults and kids, safety check, trail build and more. Bike Month festivities will wrap up on May 31 with the City's Annual Bicycle Luncheon at Turley Park.

A complete schedule of events is available on the City's Facebook page

You can click here for a bike-friendly map of the city of Carbondale.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.