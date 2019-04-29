Three men accused of robbing three kids at gunpoint are behind bars

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Saturday, April 27th, Massac County deputies were called to an area near Brookport Bridge, where three juveniles told deputies they were confronted by three men. One of the victims said he had been beaten with a pistol during the incident. The victims also claimed the pistol was fired.

Metropolis police office found the alleged suspects' car near Huck's in Metropolis.

18-year-old Matthew Yates of Paducah, 21-year-old Malik Miller from Metropolis, and 19-year-old Samuel Kralis of Metropolis, were taken into custody.

Massac County residents like Colleen McDermott tells News 3 it's unfortunate this incident took place, but she doesn't want people to be concerned.

"I definitely wouldn't say for people to be scared or anything like that the same thing as everywhere else you just gotta be aware of your surroundings," said McDermott.

During the investigation, deputies recovered two firearms believed to have been used during the alleged armed robbery. All three suspects are currently held at Massac County Detention Center.