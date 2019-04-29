Farmers are getting a late start on planting season

WSIL -- Fields are already wet and with more rain in the forecast farmers are having a difficult time starting planting season.

Chris Menckowski, a Franklin County farmer, says "I would've liked to have it planted already and then get things switched over to plant beans but it's not looking good right now."

Randy Anderson, a Saline County farmer also expresses "We're getting to the point where we'd really like to get running, get some seed in the ground and things of that nature."

On average, 43 percent of corn in Illinois is typically planted by this time of year. But so far this year, only 9 percent has been planted. Anderson explains, "Typically we try to get going, especially planting corn, by April 20th here on the farm."

Anderson says they aren't too far behind yet but the extended forecast has him concerned, "It just seems like we continually get anywhere between an inch and a half and two inches and more rain then what you could possibly handle."

Menckowski says, "After it quits and the sun shines and the wind blows you're looking at anywhere between 7 to 10 days out."

The longer it takes to get out in the fields, the more the work piles up, leading to work days starting before sunrise and ending after sunset.

Anderson explains, "Losing one hour is like losing 20 acres of planting, so if you lose two hours then there's 40 acres and so it just keeps adding up."

Despite not being able to get into the fields, farmers are staying busy maintaining equipment.

Menckowski says, "You just take it and go with it, that's all you can do. I said the good Lord's took care of us for 57 years, he'll do it again".

Farmers may not want the rain now but it will be a welcomed sight once the seeds are in the ground.