Former doctor sentenced for overprescribing painkillers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former doctor sentenced for overprescribing painkillers

Posted: Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - A former northwestern Indiana doctor who pleaded guilty to overprescribing painkillers has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said Monday that Jay Joshi, formerly a general practice physician in Munster, also was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine after pleading guilty last year to dispensing hydrocodone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Federal prosecutors say the 34-year-old Woodstock, Illinois, man was one of Indiana's top 10 Drug Enforcement Administration-registered prescribers of controlled substances. They alleged Joshi issued more than 6,000 prescriptions for controlled substances between April and November 2017. He was indicted in January 2018.

Prosecutors say Joshi's medical license has been suspended since February 7, 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.