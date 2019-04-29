Marion comes together to remember Bob Butler

MARION (WSIL) -- The late former Marion Mayor Bob Butler will lie in repose at the Civic Center ahead of Tuesday's memorial service.

Butler died April 22 at the age of 92.

Mayor Mike Absher says there is no way for the city to gauge how many people will come to Butler's memorial service, but they are expecting a large crowd.

City officials say while parking on the square will be hard to find, you should be able to find a close spot if you arrive early. There are more than 600 public parking spaces within three blocks, including on-street parking and city parking areas.

"The key takeaway from that is get here early, be prepared to plan a little bit and be able to find a parking place," said Absher.

Mayor Absher says South Market Street to College Street, which is the block the Civic Center is on, will be closed Tuesday so a firetruck can park and hang a large American flag in Bob Butler's honor.

The Civic Center will be open until 9 p.m. Monday for a public viewing and will re-open Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The memorial service will take place in the auditorium at 1:30 p.m.

Below is a map of downtown parking.