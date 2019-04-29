WSIL and American Red Cross team up for summer blood drives - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WSIL and American Red Cross team up for summer blood drives

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- You have an opportunity to give the gift of live at the upcoming WSIL Summer Blood Drives.

You can give 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 14 or from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at any of the following locations:

  • Carbondale - University Mall
  • Marion - Black Diamond Harley-Davidson
  • Mt. Vernon - Roadhouse Harley-Davidson
  • Harrisburg - Harris-Pruett Building
  • West Frankfort - Weeks Chrysler, Dodge, Ram 

The drives are sponsored by Glass Doctor, Black Diamond RV, and Roadhouse Harley-Davidson

Make an appointment by going to RedCrossBlood.org. Never given blood before? Find out more on how to give and what to expect by going here: First Time Donors.

All attempting donors will receive a specially designed American Red Cross t-shirt.

Remember, one pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.


 

